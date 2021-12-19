Sunday, December 19, 2021
Johnny Drille Calls Out His Abuja Fans Over Reaction to His Performance

Johnny Drille is calling out his fans because he isn’t quite satisfied with their reaction to his performance.

The singer who had put up a detailed tutorial on Fainting 101 to prepare his fans for fainting spells prior to his Johnny’s Room Live Concert in Abuja has expressed disappointment that they didn’t go over and beyond.

Taking a cue from Wizkid’s concert in the same Abuja where fans held on to the “Essence” crooner’s legs while he was on stage, Johnny Drille noted that it wasn’t fair he wasn’t given the same treatment.

“So Abuja people held Wizkid’s legs yesterday, and I was in Abuja last week o, they sis not hold my leg. Double standards!!! I will see you people next year,” he wrote.

