Fans of Johnny Drille have the good fortune of expecting new music from their favourite and this one is particularly special.

The ‘Mystery Girl’s crooner announced on Thursday night that he will be dropping a song produced by his record label boss, Don Jazzy.

‘How Are You My Friend’ will drop on Wednesday, October 12 and is an uplifting message to check on friends and loved ones despite our very busy lives and schedules as everyone pretends to be fine on social media until the worst happens.

