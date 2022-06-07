Johnny Depp Writes Love Note to Fans

Johnny Depp has written a love note to his fans and supporters following his victory in the defamation suit filed agao his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The multi-faceted entertainer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 7 to appreciate everyone for their love and support; his first Instagram post after his statement on his victory.

Posting a video compilation of supporters carrying support placards from all over, Johnny Depp said;

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together, we have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we all will love forward together. You are as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. Love & respect, JD.”

