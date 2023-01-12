Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Johnny Depp Was at Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside’, Now ‘Totally Devastated’ by Beck’s Death

Music

Johnny Depp is in mourning.

People is reporting that the actor “is totally devastated” after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday. Depp, a source says, “was by Jeff’s bedside” along with “some other rock stars” before Beck’s death.

“They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,” the source told the outlet. “The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

“Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated,” the source added.

This comes one year after Depp and Beck released their album, titled 18, which included an official music video for “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,” the first single off the album.

Latest

Celebrity

Kate Henshsaw Appointed PRO of Actors Guild of Nigeria

0
Kate Henshsaw has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Celebrity

The Jennifer Hudson Show Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

0
Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.
Celebrity

“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

0
Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.
Celebrity

Tennis Star, Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

0
Naomi Osaka is adding one more feather to a hugely decorated hat; becoming a mother.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Kate Henshsaw Appointed PRO of Actors Guild of Nigeria

0
Kate Henshsaw has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Celebrity

The Jennifer Hudson Show Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

0
Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.
Celebrity

“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

0
Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.
Celebrity

Tennis Star, Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

0
Naomi Osaka is adding one more feather to a hugely decorated hat; becoming a mother.
Music

Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead at 78

0
Jeff Beck has sadly passed. According to the New York...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Kate Henshsaw Appointed PRO of Actors Guild of Nigeria

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Kate Henshsaw has been appointed as the Public Relations Officer of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).
Read more

The Jennifer Hudson Show Has Been Renewed for Season 2!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Jennifer Hudson has daytime talk show in the bag as her self-titled show, The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a second season.
Read more

“My Next Album will Change the Game”, Adekunle Gold Brags

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Adekunle Gold is set to give his fans and all lovers of his music bragging rights in the year 2023.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: