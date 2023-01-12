Johnny Depp Was at Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside’, Now ‘Totally Devastated’ by Beck’s Death

Johnny Depp is in mourning.

People is reporting that the actor “is totally devastated” after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday. Depp, a source says, “was by Jeff’s bedside” along with “some other rock stars” before Beck’s death.

“They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together,” the source told the outlet. “The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks.”

“Johnny is still processing this news. He’s devastated,” the source added.

This comes one year after Depp and Beck released their album, titled 18, which included an official music video for “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,” the first single off the album.

