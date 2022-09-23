Johnny Depp Raises Alarm Over Criminals Impersonating Him to Dupe Folks

Johnny Depp has raised an alarm over criminal minded individuals who are impersonating him to Dupe Folks of their money.

The actor released a statement via his Instagram stories on Thursday, September 22 to address this disturbing development.

Depp noted that these folks pretend to be either him or someone from his team and offer to sit for interviews on exchange for payment. And added that they are so convincing because some of them go as far as digitally imitating his voice.

He warned the public against falling prey to these criminals and went on to note that he doesn’t communicate with fans via emails, Whatsapp, etc.

