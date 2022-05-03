Johnny Depp Lost $22.5 Million ‘Pirates of the Carribean’ Because Amber Heard’s Op-Ed, Agent Testifies

Johnny Depp’s former Depp’s agent, Jack Whigham, has shared just how much his client lost because of Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed.

Whingam told the Fairfax, Virginia court that Heard’s piece in the newspaper, in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse (even though she didn’t name Depp specifically), had a “catastrophic” impact on the actor’s career.

Per Variety, Whigham explained that it became “impossible to get him a studio film” after the 2018 op-ed. He also added that Depp would have earned $22.5 million if he starred in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, but Disney opted to head “in a different direction” after the allegations.

“It was a first-person account coming from the victim,” the agent said of Heard’s allegations. “It became a death-knell catastrophic thing for Mr. Depp in the Hollywood community.”

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, tried to argue that $22.5 million price tag was not signed because Disney was hesitant to recast Depp in the movie prior to the op-ed. But Whigham argued that Jerry Bruckheimer, the film’s producer, was still pushing for his client.

“It was trending badly in the late fall on behalf of Disney,” Whigham said. “But Jerry Bruckheimer and I were lobbying to make it happen, and so we had hope. And it became clear to me in early 2019 that it was over.”

The defamation case is still going on and we can’t wait to see how it pans out.

