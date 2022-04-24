Johnny Depp Confirms He is Not Interested in Making Another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Film

Johnny Depp will not return again to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow.

The actor shared this during the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who he is suing for $50 million for claiming he physically abused her during their marriage, claims Depp says ruined his life and career.

Speaking during his questioning by his own lawyer, the actor said he was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after Heard penned a December 2018 op-ed in which she alluded to the abuse allegations.

Depp had said that Disney cut ties with him just days after the Washington Post piece was published. But then, Heard’s attorney pointed to an October 2018 Daily Mail article that said Depp was “out as Jack Sparrow.” And so Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, questioned how his client’s op-ed could’ve affected Disney’s decision, as it was published two months after the Daily Mail report.

“I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me,” Depp testified Wednesday, per Variety. “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

And about Heard’s accusations, he said: “Once that happened, I lost then. No matter the outcome of this trial, I’ll carry that for the rest of my days … I’m suing her over defamation and the various falsities that she used to bring my life to an end.”

Depp was dropped from the franchise’s sixth installment, which has yet to be completed.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?” Rottenborn asked.

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

