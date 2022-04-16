Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Marriage Counselor Says they Engaged in ‘Mutual’ Abuse

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage counselor has said that the former couple was mutually abusing each other.

According to Variety, Laurel Avis Anderson testified this in a video in front of jurors this week for Depp’s $50 million defamation suit against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. Anderson said she saw the two actors between October and December 2015, and that the sessions were turbulent, with Heard claiming that Depp was being abusive towards her.

“I thought he had been well controlled,” Anderson said. “With Ms. Heard, he was triggered. They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Anderson then added that Depp contradicted Heard’s allegations of violence, and that Heard would sometimes be the first one to hit Depp. “Ms. Heard had a jackhammer style of talking. She was very amped up,” she said. “He had trouble talking at a similar pace.”

Anderson added that they loved each other but that their relationship was toxic and they had “terrible” communication skills.

“She loved him. He loved her,” Anderson said. “She believed that she wasn’t stupid. She knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy.”

Anderson further added that on Dec. 17, 2015, she saw Heard with bruises under her eyes. Months later, in June 2016, Depp called the relationship “chaotic” and “violent,” adding that the actress “gave as good as she got.”

“She initiated fights,” Anderson said of Heard. “She started violence. She rose to the challenge if he started first. In my opinion that had been established throughout the relationship — that she fought as hard as he did. And he tried to deescalate far more than I think she did.”

Recall that Heard accused Depp of physical and sexual violence, writing an op-ed in 2018 in which she suggested such. Depp filed a defamation suit and she countersued for $100 million.

The pair have been divorced since 2016.

