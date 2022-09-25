Johnny Depp and Alleged Attorney Girlfirend, Joelle Rich, are ‘Not Exclusive’

Days after news surfaced that Johnny Depp is in a relationship with his former attorney, Joelle Rich, TMZ now claims that they are not exclusive.

Per the outlet, the actor is now dating Rich, who represented him in his 2018 lawsuit against The Sun, but sources allegedly told TMZ that Depp isn’t ready for monogamy.

“Johnny and Joelle are NOT exclusive,” the outlet reported. “In fact, a source connected to Johnny’s new movie tells us he’s recently been spotted on set getting cozy with a new woman while filming over in France.”

However, another source told Us magazine that the couple was quite “serious.” “Their chemistry is off the charts. They are the real deal.”

TMZ clarified that while Rich was there to support him during his legal battle with Amber Heard, she was not part of his legal team.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” a source told Us.

The duo has yet to confirm their relationship as at press time.

