John Legend Shades the Heck Out of Kanye West Over Anti-Semite Tweet

Kanye West was recently locked out of his Instagram account for making an anti-semite comment during his attack on Diddy.

Afterward, he moved to Twitter to continue his hateful comments, which led to the platform deleting his tweet and also locking him out of his account. Read more about that here.

Reacting to this bar on the rapper’s account, a republican attorney general, Todd Rokita, described Kanye as having “independent thinking” and being haunted by the media because of it. And John Legend, who parted ways with Kanye over his anti-blackness views, has a lot to say about that.

“Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti-blackness and anti semitism,” he tweeted.

See his post:

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...