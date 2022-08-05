John Legend Reveals How Kanye West’s Support for Trump Ruined Their Friendship

John Legend got candid in a recent interview in which he talked about his friendship with Kanye West.

According to the singer, he is no longer a close friend of Kanye’s after the rapper declared support for Donald Trump.

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting [President Donald] Trump,” Legend revealed during a recent appearance on CNN’s The Axe Files podcast with David Axelrod. “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

He further added that his refusal to support Kanye’s presidential campaign further harmed their relationship.

”I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that,” he said about his refusal to get behind Ye’s presidential run. “And we really haven’t been close since then.”

Legend also spoke about Kanye’s personality.

“I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health. And he’s very real, honestly …” he explained. “Like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”

Listen to Legend’s full interview with Axelrod here.

