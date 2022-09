John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

The singer and EGOT winner gave nod to the auspicious occasion by featuring his wife and children in the video of his new music, ‘Wonder Woman.’

Posting a snippet of the song on his Instagram, John Legend wrote, “I married my wonder woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary my love, you never cease to amaze me.”

