John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of Their Newborn

It’s no news that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have expanded their brood after welcoming a daughter, last week Friday, January 13.

The new dad and mum shared the first photo of their baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, via their respective Instagram pages on Thursday night.

The photo showed older siblings, Luna and Miles fawning over their baby sister as they smiled lovingly.

Speaking on it, John Legend who hailed his wife Chrissy for her strength, stated that grateful does not quite capture the essence of his feeling as their home has been bustling for joy since the arrival of Esti.

