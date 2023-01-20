Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of Their Newborn

Celebrity

It’s no news that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have expanded their brood after welcoming a daughter, last week Friday, January 13.

The new dad and mum shared the first photo of their baby girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, via their respective Instagram pages on Thursday night.

The photo showed older siblings, Luna and Miles fawning over their baby sister as they smiled lovingly.

Speaking on it, John Legend who hailed his wife Chrissy for her strength, stated that grateful does not quite capture the essence of his feeling as their home has been bustling for joy since the arrival of Esti.

Latest

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

0
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Celebrity

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

0
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Celebrity

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

0
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Celebrity

Singer Portable Wails Aloud After TG Omori Charged $50k to Shoot Music Video

0
Portable has expressed his displeasure at TG Omori for the exorbitant price that comes with his service.
Celebrity

New Mexico Charges Alec Baldwin in the Death of Rust Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins

0
Alec Baldwin has been charged in the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Laura Ikeji Steps Out for the First Time Without Makeup

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Laura Ikeji has revealed that she just stepped out for the first time without makeup since welcoming her daughter, Laurel.
Read more

Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane Are Expecting A Girl!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Congratulations are in order for Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane as the couple are expecting a baby girl
Read more

Temi Otedola Signs Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: