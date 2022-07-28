John Krasinski Addresses Claims that His Character, Jim Halpert, Was the Villain of ‘The Office’

John Krasinski disagrees with the claims that his character, Jim Halpert, in The Office was the villain on the show.

Speaking on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor and director addressed an article published on MovieWeb earlier this year which claimed that Jim is nothing more than a bully, who wasn’t even the right man for his romantic interest Pam.

Fallon asked Krasinski what he thought of the article, and the actor replied: “Wait, what? Did you make that up?”

Fallon then showed him a printout of the article which claimed that his character might have “manipulated” Pam.

“When you ask it like that, it makes me uncomfortable,” Krasinski replied. “Can you imagine if that’s what it was? … Well, they’re on to me, because I played it as a supervillain. That’s why I did Fantastic Four, to balance it out, I had already done the villain.”

Watch him:

