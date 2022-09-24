John Cena Sets Guinness World Record

John Cena has set a new Guinness World Record.

The actor broke the record for the most Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes granted with 650, the organisation announced. THR adds that he “is the most requested Make-A-Wish celebrity, with no other star even coming close to granting as many wishes as Cena has in the foundation’s decades-long history.”

In 2015, he was honored for granting 500 wishes for children and explained why he enjoyed working with the Make-A-Wish foundation. “I just drop everything,” Cena said at the time. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

Cena has been granting wishes since 2002.

With the new record, the Make-A-Wish Foundation released a mission statement that reads, “Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments.” And about why he continues granting kids’ wishes, Cena said, “I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever. I don’t ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they’re up against anything at all.”

