John Boyega Thanks Nigerians After they Praised His Accent in “Woman King”

John Boyega took to his Twitter to show appreciation to Nigerians who praised his accent in the much-anticipated Woman King.

Recall that the movie explores the story of the warrior, Nanisca, and her army of formidable warriors who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey.

Speaking with ET, Boyega revealed his experiences on the set – having to “sit back” and watch as his castmates “go into a realm that normally men are forced to go.”

“Even as an actor, you know, it’s normally the man that’s the hero, the man that’s saving the day,” the Star Wars alum points out. “In this, we’re seeing women at the forefront.”

And when Nigerians said that he spoke with a true Naija accent in the movie, he shared his thanks.

