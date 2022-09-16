Friday, September 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
John Boyega Tells Off Folks with A Problem with Him Only Dating Black Women

John Boyega wants folks to know that he said what he said and didn’t stutter.

The actor replied a Twitter user who had something to say about him speaking on his dating preference for only black women during an interview.

The Twitter user had taken a swipe at the ‘The Woman King’ star, noting that if a white celebrity had said he only dates white girls, he’d have been called racist but folks think it’s okay for a black celebrity to say he only dates black women.

John Boyega had replied the tweep, tweeting,
“When they talk about preferring brunettes or blondes they’re not talking about a wig. My preference is not a topic for debate.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
