John Boyega On What He Looks for in a Woman: ‘Brown and Thick’

John Boyega got candid during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Bevelations where he shared what he looks for in a woman.

Asked by host Bevy Smith what he likes, the actor said he likes “brown and thick” women.

“Well, we’ve got to be honest, you know, before I wouldn’t have said that at 27, 28. Now I’m like, ‘No, no, you’ve got to speak it into existence,'” Boyega explained. “Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good.”

He also spoke about the progression of his career, from his boyish roles to his upcoming film Breaking, a true story about a Marine Corps veteran who plots to rob a bank.

“It was nice, ’cause I was in my, ‘We young. We don’t have to stretch this out. I’m going to do all the boy roles before I go to the man roles,'” he said.

“I thank the Lord for growth,” Boyega added. “Facial hair, we’re still trying to get on top of that. But the Lord has done it mentally. I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

