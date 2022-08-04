John Boyega Explains Why He’s Not Interested in Starring in a Marvel Movie

John Boyega is not interested in doing a Marvel Studios movie. The actor shared this in a recent interview with Men’s Health.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega told writer Lola Ogunnaike. “I want to do nuanced things…I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

His agent Femi Oguns further explained why the actor wants to stay away from roles that might be expected of him.

“To disrupt the industry and also to make history, and nothing has changed,” Oguns says. “For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box.”

“For John, it’s all about accountability,” Oguns added. “He doesn’t want to be defined by any stereotypical roles.”

Boyega later talked about the legacy of his Star Wars character Finn and the racist treatment of the character in 2020.

“I’m the one that brought this to the freaking forefront,” the 30-year-old said. “At least the people going into it now, after my time, [they’re] cool. [Lucasfilm is] going to make sure you’re well supported and at least you [now] go through this franchise knowing that everybody is going to have [your] back. I’m glad I talked out everything at that time.”

