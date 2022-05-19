Joey Akan Accuses MI Abaga of Trying to Use Him to “Destroy” an Artist, Says He “Ruined Lives”

Joey Akan and MI Abaga are dragging each other for filth on social media.

The drama started after MI Abaga declared Joey an enemy of Nigerian hip-hop because of the critic’s comments about the waning commercial value of Nigerian rap and how many music listeners in the country are easily drawn to our pop.

In response, Abaga, who had been called the icon of the rap industry, declared the critic an “enemy” and called him a “vile” human being – a personal attack that escalated, with Akan now accusing Abaga of trying to use him in the past to destroy other artistes.

“Did you try to use me as a tool to destroy an artist that once called you father? And ate from the same plate as you? I ghosted you because you wanted to compromise me for evil. Answer the question. And stop calling me and threatening me. Vector was right,” Akan tweeted, recalling Vector’s famous fight with Abaga.

He continued in a different post: “You see this behaviour? This is exactly what they did in the past to multiple artists looking to exist in this space, before the internet came. When they l made phone calls, and removed other artists from radio and success. You ruined lives, Jude. But this is 2022.”

It even got messier.

See his posts:

Stop doing this. Did you try to use me as a tool to destroy an artist that once called you father? And ate from the same plate as you? I ghosted you because you wanted to compromise me for evil. Answer the question. And stop calling me and threatening me. Vector was right. https://t.co/AzPVmZDOM0 — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

You see this behaviour? This is exactly what they did in the past to multiple artists looking to exist in this space, before the internet came. When they l made phone calls, and removed other artists from radio and success. You ruined lives, Jude. But this is 2022. https://t.co/yHE1BMRpNu — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

I said I speak with a lot of poor and depressed rappers being held down by notions of the past. But you wouldn't say that part. Since we're sharing details of conversations. Jude are you tacitly giving me permission to share our conversations? https://t.co/ZAcDmVxonI — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

You continue to call me, Jude, and I've been cutting those calls. Stay on the TL, @MI_Abaga. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

Hey @MI_Abaga, I will no longer race you to the bottom. Your closest friends, family and people you hold dear have called me to beg on your behalf. And I will listen. I have respect. Have a great day, OG. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

I've let him off the hook. Let him find his disgrace somewhere else. I won't be Karma's tool. https://t.co/lskhBFY43c — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

It's 2022. If a music journalist sharing opinions on Twitter is what is holding you back from your career success, then you're not a very serious person. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 19, 2022

