Joey Akan Accuses MI Abaga of Trying to Use Him to “Destroy” an Artist, Says He “Ruined Lives”

Joey Akan and MI Abaga are dragging each other for filth on social media.

The drama started after MI Abaga declared Joey an enemy of Nigerian hip-hop because of the critic’s comments about the waning commercial value of Nigerian rap and how many music listeners in the country are easily drawn to our pop.

In response, Abaga, who had been called the icon of the rap industry, declared the critic an “enemy” and called him a “vile” human being – a personal attack that escalated, with Akan now accusing Abaga of trying to use him in the past to destroy other artistes.

“Did you try to use me as a tool to destroy an artist that once called you father? And ate from the same plate as you? I ghosted you because you wanted to compromise me for evil. Answer the question. And stop calling me and threatening me. Vector was right,” Akan tweeted, recalling Vector’s famous fight with Abaga.

He continued in a different post: “You see this behaviour? This is exactly what they did in the past to multiple artists looking to exist in this space, before the internet came. When they l made phone calls, and removed other artists from radio and success. You ruined lives, Jude. But this is 2022.”

It even got messier.

See his posts:

