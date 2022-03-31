Thursday, March 31, 2022
Joeboy Releases First Single of 2022, an Ode to Lifestyle and Happiness

Joeboy is back with a new single he’s titled, “Cubana.”

Speaking about the making of this project, the singer said: “I was in the studio trying to create a ‘heartbreak song ‘with my producer TYPE A, and there was this particular progression that was really vibey and trippy, and I just started playing around with it,” JOEBOY recalls.

This is probably the most playful song I’ve ever released,” JOEBOY says of “Cubana,” which serves as both a preview of his upcoming EP due out later this year, and an appetizer for fans ahead of this Spring’s tour dates.

