Joe Joyce KO’s Joseph Parker in thrilling heavyweight clash

Joe Joyce walked through the best Joseph Parker had to offer to knock out his rival in the 11th round of a thrilling fight in Manchester.

The exciting heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a back and forth contest before a stunning left hook landed flush on the chin of Parker.

Joyce claimed the WBO interim heavyweight title with the biggest win of his career and now has his eyes set on challenging heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2023.

The 37-year-old showed a granite chin to become the first man to stop Parker, a former world champion.

“Joseph Parker… what a fighter and what a fight,” he said.

“It was a tough fight and praise to Parker. I really enjoyed it and I had to dig deep to get through the rounds. I hit him with everyone I’ve got, I tried it all and he was still coming forward.

“I managed to drop him at the end but it was hard work. Usyk let’s get it on.”

