Joe Budden Speaks Up After Admitting He Faked Putting on Condoms Wtih Women

Joe Budden has spoken up after a video surfaced showing the moment he admitted to lying about putting on condoms when he slept with women.

He also admitted to bursting through condoms and using the thinnest condoms without the knowledge of the women.

“Even I done walked in the corner and faked like I was putting a condom on before,” he said, adding that he “1,000 percent” did that.

And when one of the hosts called him a “sicko,” he replied that he has changed and doesn’t want to be misrepresented.

This stirred heated conversations, with many people calling him a rapist.

Does joe budden know stealthing is essentially rape and he admitted to it on his podcast — ❤️‍🔥 (@theericklouis) October 2, 2022

In response, he jumped into The Shade Room’s comments and stated, “Y’all really want all Black men in jail, lol.”

That episode of his podcast has been taken down.

