Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Demanded $250,000 to Appear on His “Pump It Up” Remix

Joe Budden has come out with a story about how Jay-Z demanded a quarter million dollars from him to appear on a remix of his hit record – “Pump it Up.”

And this comes days after Jay-Z said he doesn’t ask for payment to appear on people’s records. You can read more about that here.

Now, speaking on Flip Da Script podcast, Budden said the amount Jay-Z demanded was too much for him.

“I don’t think it was a big number. I think that was his number,” he explained. “It was just big in my world, but it wasn’t a big number … Listen, I’m super young in that moment. I wasn’t in the studio when they [Jay and Budden’s A&R, Skane] had the conversation. I knew that they had some type of relationship. It was a Just Blaze beat, and I was green behind the ears. I mean, just thought that it would get done.”

“That was par for the course,” he continued. “It was, like, normal. ‘Oh this is what you want? Yo, ’cause you’re my man, I’m having this conversation; otherwise, I wouldn’t be having this talk …’ It was big to me because it was unattainable. It was outside of my budget, but the blessing was that he gave a number. If there was a way to get it, maybe this gets done. Maybe the start of your career goes different if you can find that money. But no, we didn’t have that.”

