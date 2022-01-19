Joe Budden Calls Kendrick Lamar and Emimem’s New Track the “Worst Record Ever Made”

Joe Budden had really unkind things to say about the new track Kendrick Lamar and Eminem recently dropped.

The show host said this on the most recent episode of his Joe Budden Podcast, episode 502, where he covered everything from his thoughts on The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to Earl Sweatshirt’s Sick!.

About Kendrick Lamar and Emimem’s track “Love Game,” he argued that it is “high on the list” of “worst record ever made by two superstars.”

“It was a mess. That’s what happened with Hov,” he said. “Who was on that record Kingdom Come? Was it Beyonce or Usher?”

“I think ‘Eminem we know you can rap’ is an unfair criticism,” Budden continued, even mentioning Em’s previous tracks. “He has been doing this shit. My beef is with people who keep letting him do this on their songs. Shut that shit off! But you are not chopping Eminem off but you can’t rap for 3 minutes on my song, dog. He’s one of the rappers that you just never play around baddies.”

Budden further argued that Em always wants artists to be “extending the beat” for him whenever he features on their tracks. He thinks the artists should match the time he takes on the mic. Lil Wayne for example, would extend his time on the mic if Em stretched took long.

“He can rap for 5 minutes on Lil Wayne song but Wayne is never putting it out without Wayne rapping for 6 minutes,” Budden said. “That will never happen. ‘Hey, rap all you want cause Imma do it too. Do it there. Don’t do it with n—-s that are putting out 12- or 16-bar songs. What was it, was it Nas’ album that he did that shit? He just goes off on every feature.”

