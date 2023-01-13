Joao Felix sent off on debut as Fulham beat Chelsea

Fulham manager Marco Silva hailed “a great night for the club and the fans” as his side beat 10-man Chelsea in a fiery west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Carlos Vinicius headed in a 72nd-minute winner after Portugal forward Joao Felix had been sent off on his Chelsea debut when the score was 1-1.

Willian put the hosts ahead against his former side in the first half, before Kalidou Koulibaly equalised early in the second, but Vinicius’ winner saw Fulham move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s defeat increases the pressure on manager Graham Potter with the Blues now having won only twice in 10 matches in all competitions.

Joao Felix, who only joined Chelsea on Wednesday in a £9.7m loan deal until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid, was shown a straight red card for a horrible lunge on defender Kenny Tete after 58 minutes and will now be suspended for three matches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...