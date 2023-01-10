Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Joao Felix hits London ahead Chelsea move

Sports

Chelsea’s transfer deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward, Joao Felix, is progressing quickly, with the Portugal international currently en route to London to complete his move to the west London club.

The Blues have decided to pay a massive loan fee to secure Felix for the remainder of the season.

The Premier League giants have agreed to pay €11m (£9.7m) to take Felix on loan this January transfer window.

Felix’s salary will also be covered in full, which adds on another £5.3 million while the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is also believed to be receiving a fee as part of the deal.

Chelsea is still trying to negotiate an option to buy the 23-year-old at the end of his loan but talks have advanced to such a stage that Felix has now been granted permission to fly to London.

Felix was spotted leaving Atletico Madrid’s training complex by El Chiringuito TV’s cameras on Tuesday morning to London.

Chelsea will hope to finalise the player’s medical on time in order for him to face Fulham on Thursday evening.

Latest

News

5 police officers fired for having s*x with on-duty female officer [Photo]

0
Four American police officers have confessed to sleeping with...
Politics

Lagos LP Chairman, Kayode Salako, steps down

0
The Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State,...
News

FACTCHECK: Did DSS arrest Kano NNPP Candidate?

0
Nigerian media swirled with reports that Aisha Bichi, Wife...
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Chichi Lights Instagram on Fire with New Photos

0
Chichi is ringing in her 23rd birthday with a lot of glitter, sass and sexy.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

5 police officers fired for having s*x with on-duty female officer [Photo]

0
Four American police officers have confessed to sleeping with...
Politics

Lagos LP Chairman, Kayode Salako, steps down

0
The Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State,...
News

FACTCHECK: Did DSS arrest Kano NNPP Candidate?

0
Nigerian media swirled with reports that Aisha Bichi, Wife...
Celebrity

BBNaija’s Chichi Lights Instagram on Fire with New Photos

0
Chichi is ringing in her 23rd birthday with a lot of glitter, sass and sexy.
Technology

Student, 22, creates app that can tell whether AI wrote an essay

0
Teachers worried about students turning in essays written by...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

5 police officers fired for having s*x with on-duty female officer [Photo]

Emmanuel Offor -
Four American police officers have confessed to sleeping with a female police officer on duty. The four cops from the Nashville suburb of La Vergne...
Read more

Lagos LP Chairman, Kayode Salako, steps down

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Mr Kayode Salako has handed over the party structure in the state to Mrs Dayo...
Read more

FACTCHECK: Did DSS arrest Kano NNPP Candidate?

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerian media swirled with reports that Aisha Bichi, Wife of the Director-general of the State Security Service, SSS, Yusuf Bichi, ordered the arrest of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: