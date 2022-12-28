Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Jo Mersa, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31

Celebrity

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley and son of Grammy Award-winning musician Stephen Marley and a well-regarded reggae artist in his own right, has died at the age of 31, US media reported.

A representative of Jamaican-born Marley confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, but did not give a cause. WZPP Radio in Miami, where the artist spent much of his life, reported that he was found in a vehicle after suffering an asthma attack on Tuesday.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a tweet that he was “deeply saddened” by news of the death, and offered his condolences to Marley’s parents, Stephen and Kerry.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere,” he added, calling Marley’s passing “a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.”

Marley released his debut album “Comfortable” in 2016, following it up with “Eternal” in 2021.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Marley described growing up surrounded by musicians, including his father and his uncle Ziggy.

“It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen,” he said at the time. “I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio.”

He also said that despite his musical pedigree, he had wanted to chart his own path.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time,” he told the outlet. “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”

WZPP reported that Marley is survived by a wife and daughter.

Latest

Celebrity

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

0
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

0
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
News

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

0
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he...
Politics

Gbajabiamila never promised payment of salary arrears – Reps hit ASUU

0
The House of Representatives has responded to the allegation...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

0
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

0
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
News

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

0
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he...
Politics

Gbajabiamila never promised payment of salary arrears – Reps hit ASUU

0
The House of Representatives has responded to the allegation...
News

Pope Francis prays for ailing Pontiff Benedict XVI

0
Pope Francis said Wednesday that former pontiff Benedict XVI,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Read more

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
Read more

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

Emmanuel Offor -
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he no longer enjoys life has got Nigerians talking on social media. Dantata made the comment when...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: