JMK Thanks Everyone for Support Post Fire Accident, Urges Folks to Live in the Moment

JMK is back and better following the fire accident that razed all her belongings to the ground and is grateful for everyone in her corner.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to express gratitude for the calls, messages, donations and more she received from all and sundry during her trying time.

For JMK the traumatic experience didn’t leave her without lessons. She noted that this has taught her to live in the moments and enjoy every bit as life is fickle.

JMK urged everyone to take advantage of everyday they still have breath in their lungs and do all the things they’ve wanted to do as she revealed she has new clothes she was saving but lost them all in the fire.

