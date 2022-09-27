JLo Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Hot Track, ‘Jenny front the Block’

It’s been 20 years since the release of JLo’s hit track, ‘Jenny from the Block’ and she’s no doubt celebrating.

The singer and actress who has cemented her place in Hollywood, took to her Instagram to celebrate the auspicious occasion, sharing a video compilation of the music video to the hit track alongside other times she performed the song.

“Celebrating 20 years of #JennyFromtheBlock #ThisisMeThen #Throwback,” she captioned the post.

‘Jenny from the Block’ was released by Epic Records back in September 2002, as the lead single from JLo’s third studio album This Is Me… Then.

