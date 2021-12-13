Monday, December 13, 2021
ADANNE

JK Rowling Under Fire Again Over Transgender Comments

JK Rowling continues to attack the trans community with her activism.

The Harry Potter author, who has always made her gender-critical comments public, took to her Twitter yesterday to share an article that criticizes the police for recording rape by transwomen as rape by women.

The Times article began: “Police have been criticized for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker “identifies as a female.” Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.”

And in her caption, the author said: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

This drew outrage on social media, while thousands of others have stood in support of her.

See her post and the mixed reactions it has stirred:

