JK Rowling Under Fire Again Over Transgender Comments

JK Rowling continues to attack the trans community with her activism.

The Harry Potter author, who has always made her gender-critical comments public, took to her Twitter yesterday to share an article that criticizes the police for recording rape by transwomen as rape by women.

The Times article began: “Police have been criticized for saying they will record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker “identifies as a female.” Police Scotland said that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.”

And in her caption, the author said: “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

This drew outrage on social media, while thousands of others have stood in support of her.

See her post and the mixed reactions it has stirred:

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Lots of respect for how JK Rowling continues to stand up to the bullies, abusers, and gaslighters. https://t.co/K7d7SG5FWQ — Zach Elliott (@zaelefty) December 12, 2021

JK Rowling saying the stupidest shit on the internet again today is a reminder that supporting harry potter still is considered a massive red flag by trans people, regardless of your nostalgia attachment to it. — Amy 💙 (@AmiTheRobot) December 13, 2021

jk rowling is a bad person w/ bad politics, a childish understanding of feminism and a truly ugly spirit. it’s embarrassing to look at her tweets. it’s upsetting to watch her harm marginalized people. it’s infuriating to me as a feminist, as an assault survivor and as a woman. — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) December 13, 2021

JK Rowling, who I am sure would disavow me politically, has shown more moral courage by confronting a psychotic, rage filled mob… than almost anyone else I can think of. It’s not her job to take on the woke mob. It’s harmful in fact. Hence it’s true moral courage to do so. https://t.co/HtZGm72bue — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 13, 2021

Jk Rowling’s accusations of trans women being rapists is nonsense. If I wanted to rape women I wouldn’t have transitioned, I’d have become a cop. pic.twitter.com/u7HRLB0PS2 — Brandy Bryant 🏳️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) December 13, 2021

JK Rowling is strong, empowered, and standing up for women's rights. And the woke hate her for it. https://t.co/FhmTpnIAaJ — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 12, 2021

Call me and my sisters what you want, sideline me all you like, I still won't be silent when things like this happen to women. Thank you as always @jk_rowling 💜 https://t.co/pkCZtpC1Q6 — Rosie Duffield MP 🦕💜🦖 (@RosieDuffield1) December 12, 2021

