JK Rowling Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Harry Porter: “It was One of the Best Moments of My Life”

Sunday, June 26, 2022
JK Rowling is thankful.

The famous author has taken to her Twitter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her ground-breaking book, Harry Porter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which ushered in her series that became one of the most bestselling series in history.

25 years ago today, I saw Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in a bookstore (Waterstones, Prince’s Street, Edinburgh) for the very first time. It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you, @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total unknown,” she wrote. 

She continued, “I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was.”

See her post:

