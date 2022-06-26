JK Rowling Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Harry Porter: “It was One of the Best Moments of My Life”

JK Rowling is thankful.

The famous author has taken to her Twitter to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her ground-breaking book, Harry Porter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which ushered in her series that became one of the most bestselling series in history.

“25 years ago today, I saw Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in a bookstore (Waterstones, Prince’s Street, Edinburgh) for the very first time. It was one of the best moments of my life. Thank you, @BloomsburyBooks, for taking a chance on a total unknown,” she wrote.

She continued, “I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was.”

See her post:

I had absolutely no idea what was coming as I stood dumbstruck in that book shop, staring at my name on the spine of a published novel. Thank you to every single reader who boarded the Hogwarts Express in 1997 and stuck with Harry until the very end. What a journey it was… ⚡️❤️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2022

