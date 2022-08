Abudul-Rahad Bello aka JJC Skillz has taken to social media to wish his estranged wife, Funke Akindele a happy birthday.

The music executive and director posted a compilation of videos from various moments to wish the actress a Hally 45th.

JJC Skillz wrote, “Happy birthday my darling mama Ibeji @funkejenifaakindele. I pray our children embody the goodness of God and his a blessing to generations. Today is your day, celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity.

