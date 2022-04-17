JJC Skillz’ son, Benito Bello Details Father’s Physical Assault in New Video

Benito Bello has detailed the physical assault unleashed on him by his father, Abdul Rashid Bello aka JJC Skillz.

The young man who has been taking shots at his father and his filmmaker wife, Funke Akindele Bello alongside his mother, Mella shared how things went down.

The 17-year-old revealed that he had been expelled from school and his father came to pick him up upon learning of this.

Benito Bello disclosed that once he got onto the car, JJC Skillz began to slap him and these slaps later turned into punches.

He added that his father punched hi everywhere; the back of his head, his face, his ribs and the security men on the school grounds had to hold him father down.

Benito stated that the assault continued all the way home with his father screaming and threatening to kill him, calli him useless and a complete waste of space.

He revelaed that he had to lock himself up in the bathroom on getting to their Amen Estate home and decided to leave Nigeria for the UK before JJC made good on his threat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...