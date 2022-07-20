JJC Skillz Hints at Moving On from Marriage to Funke Akindele

It looks like Adbul-Rashad Bello aka JJC Skillz is on his way to moving on from the demise of his marriage to Funke Akindele.

The singer and film director shared an Instagram post that hinted at this new resolve even as his estranged wife hits the campaign trail for the coming election.

“Sometimes you have to walk the road alone. I fear not because God walks with me. We move,” he captioned his post.

Recall that JJC Skillz announced his separation from Funke Akindele via his Instagram, back in June, admitting that the marriage had been riddled with challenges in the last two years.

