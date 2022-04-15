JJC Skillz’ Ex-lover Reveals the Faces of His Twin Boys with Funke Akindele

Seems like there’s trouble in the JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele blended family and things are escalating pretty fast

One of the singer and music executive’s ex-lover and baby mama has taken things to a rather new level as she posted a photo, exposing the faces of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’ twin sons.

Mella who is the mother to one of JJC Skillz’ children, Benito Bello shared the photo in a post on her Instagram along with a warning to the celebrity couple not to expose her family of they didn’t want theirs exposed.

According to reports, trouble started when Benito alleged that living with Akindele for two yeas was a hellish experience, alluding that she isn’t as great as people make her out to be and things were not well with the couple which was why JJC had to leave for London.

They however shut the claim as Skillz took to instagram to publicly declare his love for his wife and their children after the news came out with Funke reciprocating in the comment section of the post.

Though we have no idea what else has gone on behind the scene, Mella’s response seems to have turned the current situation with her new Instagram post especially because Funke has publicly stated that she has no desire of putting her children’s faces on social media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...