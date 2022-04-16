JJC Skillz’ Baby Mama Accuses Him of Assaulting Their Son, Threatens to Release Video

The simmering animosity between JJC Skillz’ baby mama, Mella against the singer and his wife, Funke Akindele is yet to be resolved.

The mother to one of JJC Skillz sons, Benito Bello who earlier posted a photo of the couple, exposing the faces of their kids with a warning that the couple quit exposing her family if they didn’t want the same treatment has accused her baby daddy if assault.

Mella mocked JJC Skillz for presenting himself as some aspirational figure with piety while their son whom he assaulted and inflicted grievious bodily harm Tobi’s still recovering from the physical injuries and mental assault.

She went on to share the hospital report which showed Benito had a slight head injury while adding that fathers do not put their sons in the hospital.

She also stated that as much as JJC Skillz tries to fake it on social media, the truth of who he is Nd what he has done must not be forgotten.

Mella also requested a public apology from Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, threatening that if this wasn’t done, she would release the footage of her baby daddy assaulting their son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...