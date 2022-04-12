JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele Take Romance to Instagram Streets

JJC Skillz is missing home bad; his wife, Funke Akindele and their twin boys.

The singer, director and producer who is away in London for work, gave a public shout out to the live of his live via Instagram.

JJC Skillz put up a family photo of himself, his wife and their sons and captioned it with a sweet message to Akindele.

“The only rock i know that stays steady and the only institution I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love 😍 Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes 🏡 #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar” he wrote.

Funke Akindele Bello replied her husband’s adoring words in the comment section under the post.

