Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele Take Romance to Instagram Streets

JJC Skillz is missing home bad; his wife, Funke Akindele and their twin boys.

The singer, director and producer who is away in London for work, gave a public shout out to the live of his live via Instagram.

JJC Skillz put up a family photo of himself, his wife and their sons and captioned it with a sweet message to Akindele.

“The only rock i know that stays steady and the only institution I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love 😍 Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes 🏡 #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar” he wrote.

Funke Akindele Bello replied her husband’s adoring words in the comment section under the post.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: