Jimmy Odukoya Hails Viola Davis, Says He’s a Fan of Her Person

Jimmy Odukoya is currently away in Nollywood working on the set of the film, ‘ The Woman King’ on which Viola Davis stars as lead actress.

The Nollywood actor hailed his co-star and producer in an Instagram post he especially dedicated to her and other members of cast that he has had the rare opportunity of crossing paths with.

Jimmy shared several photos from the set of their film as he went on to reveal that he is a fan of Viola Davis and it’s not just for her talents but for her person also.

He went on the note that there a lot of special people on ‘The Woman King’ project and he is confident that the film will become a reference point in the story of his life.

