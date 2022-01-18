Jimmy Odukoya Gifted Reebok Merchandise on Set of Woman King

Jimmy Odukoya is currently in Hollywood hobnobbing with greats like Viola Davis, John Boyega and others on the set of the film, Woman King.

The Nollywood actor who has been keeping his fans updated on happenings in set via his social media handles, revealed that he was gifted Reebok merchandise.

Jimmy shared a video of himself unboxing his package which had a cute note from the makers of the film attached to it.

The package contained Shoes, face mask, hats and many more; all Reebok branded merch.

