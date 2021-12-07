Jimmy Fallon Releases New Christmas Song f/ Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Jimmy Fallon has dropped a song that matches the holiday spirit.

The show host debuted his new single and video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” a project directed by Dan Opsal, and featuring Megan Thee Stallon and Ariana Grande.

Everyone is already talking about the song.

Check the announcements:

This is the best present I’m going to receive all year!! Thank you to my besties @arianagrande and @theestallion. Check out #ItWasAMaskedChristmas https://t.co/2g7oR5l4Tu — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 7, 2021

the most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion https://t.co/tgtp65OLYY — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 6, 2021

Stream:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...