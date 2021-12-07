Jimmy Fallon Releases New Christmas Song f/ Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
ADANNE

Jimmy Fallon has dropped a song that matches the holiday spirit.

The show host debuted his new single and video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” a project directed by Dan Opsal, and featuring Megan Thee Stallon and Ariana Grande.

Everyone is already talking about the song.

Check the announcements:

Stream:

