Jimmy Fallon Releases New Christmas Song f/ Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Jimmy Fallon has dropped a song that matches the holiday spirit.
The show host debuted his new single and video for “It Was A… (Masked Christmas),” a project directed by Dan Opsal, and featuring Megan Thee Stallon and Ariana Grande.
Everyone is already talking about the song.
Check the announcements:
This is the best present I’m going to receive all year!! Thank you to my besties @arianagrande and @theestallion. Check out #ItWasAMaskedChristmas https://t.co/2g7oR5l4Tu
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 7, 2021
the most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion https://t.co/tgtp65OLYY
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 6, 2021
