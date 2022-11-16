Jimmy Fallon Asks Elon Musk to Take Down #RIPJimmyFallon on Twitter

Jimmy Fallon has made it clear that he is still alive. He is now asking Elon Musk to take down the trending hashtag, #RIPJimmyFallon, that claims he is dead.

The hashtag was launched by trolls who started first by posting the hashtag with a picture of someone other than Fallon.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king 🕊🥀

Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3HG2HkNSV8 — Eclipse Shade🍥 (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

However, it blew up, with many people thinking that the show host was actually dead.

“This came up as a hashtag,” said one Korean user tweeted, “so I was taken aback. Really. Oh, it’s funny. Because Melon Musk fired all the people in the information confirmation department, now fake news can hit the market, so this hashtag. Oh, it’s funny real #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Disturbed by this, Fallon tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...