Jim Iyke Talks About Becoming the ‘Ultimate Nollywood Bad Boy’ in New Interview: Watch

Jim Iyke has always been the ‘on-screen’ bad boy of Nollywood, a fictional trait he eventually employed in real life because he is often embroiled in various quarrels with fans online.

Things took a new turn when he was recorded beating up actor, Uche Maduagwu, who had a lot to say about it. However, it wasn’t long before Maduagwu revealed that Jim Iyke paid him N3.6 million to promote his movie, Bad Comments, which eventually went viral.

Now, Jim Iyke has sat down with Taymesan on the latest episode of “Tea with Tay” to talk about becoming a “bad boy.”

Watch the episode:

