Friday, June 3, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Jim Iyke Completely Shuts Down Claim He’s Converted to Islam

Jim Iyke has shut down the rumour making the rounds that he has converted to Islam.

The actor took to his Instagram page to addresses this after a tweet claiming he had changed faith went viral.

Iyke noted that he would normally not address things like this but because a line had been crossed, he felt the need to speak on it.

Posting a video on his Instagram, Jim Iyke revealed that he made a film in Ghana where he played the character of a religious fanatic. He noted that some folks probably got a BTS look at it and twisted it to drive the false narrative that he is no a Muslim.

While adding that he respects every religion and believes in one God, the Nollywood hunk noted that a conversion to Islam is never going to happen for him.

