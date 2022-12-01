Thursday, December 1, 2022
Jim Carrey Announces He’s Leaving Twitter: ‘I Love You All So Much’

Jim Carrey has joined the list of celebrities who are done with Twitter.

The actor has about 19 million followers on the platform, and recently announced that he is leaving the Elon Musk-run platform.

Elon Musk has faced muitiple criticisms for firing more than half of Twitter staff, allowing suspended people like Donald Trump and Andrew Tate back on the platform, aligning his ideals with conservatives, and more.

And it is for these reasons that Carrey is leaving.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” Carrey said. “It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”

