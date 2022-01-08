Jilted lady sets ex-boyfriend ablaze

A lady, identified as Ms Oluchi, has reportedly set her ex-boyfriend on fire for abandoning her for another woman.

Sources say the jilted lover committed the crime when she found out that her boyfriend whose name could not be immediately ascertained, had allegedly abandoned her to marry another woman.

The incident happened around Obiohia, Ndiegoro axis of the commercial city of Aba in Abia state.

“The jilted lover in Aba, set her ex boyfriend on fire after she found out he was about getting married to another girl after dumping her,” a source said.

The source revealed that the ex-boyfriend had secretly planned to get married to another woman after dating his jilted lover for over eight years.

It was gathered that on getting the information, Oluchi invited him over, and the ex-boyfriend went to meet her.

On arrival, the enraged lady was reported to have poured fuel on her ex-lover and set him ablaze.

While struggling to survive, amidst the raging fire, the ex-boyfriend grabbed her, and both of them were burnt together.

They were both rushed to hospital where they are said to be receiving treatment from 3rd degree burns.

