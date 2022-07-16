Jhene Aiko Bares Baby Bump in Stunning New Photo

Jhene Aiko is beyond gorgeous in new photos she just released via her social media.

The singer who is expecting a baby with longtime boyfriend, Big Sean bared her huge bump on her Instagram page.

Jhene looked stunning as she posed for the camera with flecks of gold all over her body in the captionless post.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean confirmed their pregnancy news a few weeks ago after a photo of the singer sporting a baby bump went viral. This will be her second child and her rapper boyfriend’s first.

