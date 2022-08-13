Jesus scores twice as Arsenal edge Leicester 4-2, City cruise past Bournemouth

The impressive Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side beat Leicester City 4-2 in an entertaining encounter at Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian striker, signed from Manchester City in the summer, scored twice before the break and missed several chances for a hat-trick as well assisting his side’s other goals.

William Saliba’s own goal early in the second half gave Leicester hope, but Granit Xhaka struck just two minutes later to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead.

James Maddison again reduced the arrears, only for Gabriel Martinelli to quickly made it 4-2 as the Gunners maintained their 100% start to the season.

Elsewhere, goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and a Jefferson Lerma own goal saw defending champions Manchester City cruise to a 4-0 home win over Bournemouth.

