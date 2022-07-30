Saturday, July 30, 2022
Jesus nets hat-trick as Arsenal put 6 past Sevilla

Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick on his first appearance at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beat Sevilla 6-0 in the Emirates Cup.

Bukayo Saka struck twice, with the rampant Gunners 4-0 up inside 19 minutes against the La Liga side.

Eddie Nketiah rounded off the win after a flowing counter-attack move.

The Gunners’ victory ends a successful pre-season campaign, during which Brazilian Jesus scored seven goals after his £45m move from Manchester City.

Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area, before Jesus doubled the hosts’ lead, firing home Granit Xhaka’s low cross.

He added a third just two minutes later, and Saka matched him before the 20-minute mark, pressing high and finishing well.

Xhaka went close to a fifth before Jesus grabbed his third from close range. Nketiah completed the scoring a minute from time.

