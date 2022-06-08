JESUS: Leave Christians, drag your leaders – Lala Akindoju slams critics

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, has slammed tweeps criticising Christians uploading the viral ‘JESUS’ image on their social media handles.

Initiated by popular gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey, on his verified social media accounts, #JESUS, which was inscribed with red text font on a white background, became a trend on Tuesday on Twitter, Facebook, as well as Instagram, as many called on JESUS to intervene in the horrible situation in Nigeria.

This is just as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, posted on his verified Facebook page that “I know a name that can change the current state of Nigeria for Good,” he posted.

Adeboye’s post, amidst the Jesus trend, came hours after he reacted to Sunday morning’s gruesome killing of Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

However, the trend #JESUS went viral just as the ruling All Progressives Congress began its national convention for the presidential primary ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaving many with various assumptions, more so with RCCG pastor – Vice President Yemi Osunbajo amidst the APC aspirants vying for the party’s tickets against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, amongst others.

This led to mimic posts and counter-trends as tweeps began uploading photoshopped versions of the #JESUS image with inscriptions bearing names of diety’s like ‘Ifa’ and ‘Obatala’, while others made references to getting the permanent voter card.

Although the convener, Nathaniel Bassey, did not directly say that the #JESUS trend was linked to the APC primary but he captioned the post thus: “Can we Make this picture our profile picture and tweet at 12 noon?.. Let’s release this precious ointment over our land and nation. JESUS. Demons cry out at the name of Jesus!”

Reacting to rants from the anti-JESUS trend tweeps, actress Lala Akindoju said, “Churches have been organising voter registration programs for months at no cost. They have been educating their members on the importance of voting and being active citizens. This Present House has had one since March, increased from twice a week to daily. I think DCC also has one.

“But Y’all want to bully people for exercising their faith? If you don’t like it, jump and pass, but bullying and insulting are so wrong. Some churches even insist on members having PVCs. There’s no shame in praying. WE WILL PRAY, VOTE, ENGAGE THE SYSTEM AND INSIST.

“Y’all should focus on calling out your leaders and lawmakers and leave Christians alone. Kilode gan?

“One more thing before I go….when people are doing all manner of challenges and jokes in the midst of the chaos and craziness in Nigeria, your blood doesn’t boil o. It’s when people are posting JESUS that you’re now forming intellectual. E è tí mo olókò tí ó n wà yín.”

